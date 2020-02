FILE PHOTO: Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attends a news conference after the 135th Session in Lausanne, Switzerland, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

TOKYO (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee is “fully committed” to holding the Tokyo Olympics on schedule despite the coronavirus outbreak, IOC President Thomas Bach told Japanese media in a conference call on Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported.

Bach told Japanese media the IOC “is fully committed to a successful Olympic Games in Tokyo starting July 24,” Kyodo quoted Bach as saying.