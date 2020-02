General view of old Muscat the day after Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said was laid to rest in Muscat, Oman, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman has identified two more cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number to four, its ministry of health said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The two new cases are “linked to travel to Iran”, the ministry said.