CPPCC studying possibility of postponing annual meeting: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s top political consultative body, is studying whether to postpone its annual meeting, state-run CCTV reported on Monday.

The possible postponement of the meeting, which was scheduled to begin on March 3, comes as China battles a novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,700 people.

The Chinese parliament’s top committee will next week deliberate on a proposed delay of the parliament’s own March session, the official Xinhua news agency reported earlier on Monday.