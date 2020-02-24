China postpones annual meeting of parliament - state TV

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top legislative body formally decided to postpone the annual meeting of parliament originally scheduled to start on March 5, state television reported on Monday, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 70,000 in the country.

State television said the new date for the meetings, which typically last for 10 days, would be set later. The meeting would not be delayed for too long, the report added without elaborating.

The legislative body also formally decided to ban all illegal wildlife trade and consumption in China, the report said. Wildlife is believed to be the source of the virus responsible for the epidemic.