FILE PHOTO: The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that it would suspend employee travel to China amid the coronavirus outbreak as a precautionary measure.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said oil exports to China will continue unchanged, while “eventual logistical adjustments are being studied.”