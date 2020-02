FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Thursday warned that the continued spread of the coronavirus globally could have an adverse impact on its financial results.

The drugmaker said the outbreak could have an impact on its business, including its manufacturing, supply chain and clinical trial operations. (bit.ly/2vcZ3yb)