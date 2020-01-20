World News
January 20, 2020 / 3:54 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

China confirms human-to-human transmission of new coronavirus: Xinhua

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s National Health Commission confirmed on Monday that a new virus causing an outbreak of pneumonia in the country has been passed from person-to-person and has infected some medical staff, China’s official Xinhua news agency said.

Xinhua reported that Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert and head of the health commission team investigating the outbreak, confirmed that two cases of infection in China’s Guangdong Province as due to human-to-human transmission.

Reporting by Se Young Lee in Beijing and Kate Kelland in London; Editing by Toby Chopra

