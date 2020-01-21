Taiwan confirms first case of infection from new coronavirus

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan has confirmed the first case of infection from the new coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday.

A woman in her 50s from central Taiwan tested positive, the Taiwan Centres for Disease Control said. The woman had been to the Chinese city of Wuhan, it said, where there has been an outbreak of pneumonia believed to be caused by the new coronavirus strain.

The outbreak has spread from the central Chinese city of Wuhan to cities including Beijing and Shanghai. Other cases have also been reported outside China, including in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.