Malaysia delays largest palm oil conference to June: sources

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has postponed its biggest palm oil conference that typically draws thousands of industry players from more than 50 countries, according to sources.

The Palm and Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference and Exhibition or POC2020, originally scheduled for March 2-4, will be rescheduled to June.

The event secretariat cited “space availability” as the major factor behind their decision to postpone the conference, according to two participants who have received messages from the organisers about the postponement.

POC2020, held annually over the past 30 years, is one of the most highly anticipated palm oil conference in the region, attacting over 2,000 industry players, according to organiser Bursa Malaysia.

More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been delayed because of the spread of the China coronavirus, shuttering events where billions of dollars worth of deals have been signed in the past. [nL4N2A633B]

POC2020 Secretariat and Bursa Malaysia did not respond to Reuters on questions about the postponement.