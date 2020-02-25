China to release 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork to Hubei: state TV

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will release another 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves to Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.
China had earlier released 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its strategic reserve for use in Wuhan city. Overall supply of essentials in Hubei is sufficient, according to the official from the National Development and Reform Commission.
