China to release 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork to Hubei: state TV

FILE PHOTO: A staff member wearing a face mask selects pork meat for online orders at a JD.com's 7Fresh chain, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Yizhuang of Beijing, China February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will release another 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves to Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

China had earlier released 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its strategic reserve for use in Wuhan city. Overall supply of essentials in Hubei is sufficient, according to the official from the National Development and Reform Commission.