China says supply of poultry, eggs may be hit in second-quarter, third-quarter on virus impact

FILE PHOTO: An employee collects eggs at a poultry farm on the outskirts of Shanghai, Apr. 16, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s supply of poultry and egg products may be hurt in the second and third quarter as the country tackles the coronavirus outbreak, agriculture ministry official Yang Zhenhai said at a State Council briefing on Tuesday.

China is the world’s second-largest poultry producer and has been ramping up output to fill a huge meat shortage after a disease epidemic decimated its pig herd.

Poultry prices have plunged in recent weeks and restrictions on moving livestock and extended holidays in many areas have paralyzed the supply chain, leaving farmers stuck with large inventories of birds and eggs even as demand plunged as restaurants and canteens stay shut.