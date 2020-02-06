Prada says has temporarily shut some stores in mainland China, Macau

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada (1913.HK) has decided to temporarily close some of its stores in mainland China and Macau due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.

“The health of our staff and customers is our top priority,” a Prada spokesperson said in an e-mail responding to a Reuters request, calling the situation created by the spread of the virus “unprecedented”.

“We are engaged with and continue to rely on our teams, our landlords and the advice of the local governments who are closely monitoring for further developments and doing their best to manage the situation.”