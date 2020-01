FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a joint news conference at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday urged Chinese scientists to find the root cause of the coronavirus to help develop a vaccine, state television reported.

Li also said the virus situation was still complex and grim, the report added.