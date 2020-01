FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a joint news conference at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will ensure ample supplies to Wuhan’s markets and maintain price stability, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday during a visit to Wuhan, center of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 80 people in China and infected more than 2,700, CCTV state television reported.

Li went to the city to inspect efforts to contain the epidemic, and spoke with patients and medical staff.