FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday visited Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 80 and infected more than 2,700 people in the country, China’s government said in a statement.

Li went to the city to inspect the ongoing efforts to contain the epidemic and spoke with patients and medical staff, the statement said.