China's President Xi says containing the virus remains a grim and complex task
Chinese President Xi jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that preventing and containing the new coronavirus remains a grim and complex task, the state television reported.
