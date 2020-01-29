World News
China's President Xi says containing the virus remains a grim and complex task

Chinese President Xi jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that preventing and containing the new coronavirus remains a grim and complex task, the state television reported.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Toby Chopra

