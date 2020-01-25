China virus remains severe, medical supplies very tight: provincial official

Police officers stand guard in front of the closed gate of Lama Temple where a notice saying that the temple is closed for the safety concern following the outbreak of a new coronavirus is seen, in Beijing, China January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s new coronavirus outbreak remains severe and medical supplies are very tight in Wuhan city, where the virus was first identified, an official from Hubei province said on Saturday.

The death toll from the outbreak has climbed to 41 and more than 1,300 people have been infected globally, but most of the cases are found in Wuhan, provincial capital of Hubei.

The official also appealed for more medical supplies, such as masks and protective suits, from both domestic and overseas providers.

As of Jan. 24, Hubei has received public donations of more than 1.2 million masks and 30 million yuan ($4.35 million), the official said.