February 24, 2020 / 2:00 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Four Chinese provinces lower coronavirus emergency response level

A worker wearing a face mask walks past a shopping mall, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Four Chinese provinces Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanxi and Guizhou on Monday lowered their coronavirus emergency response measures, local health commissions said.

Yunnan and Guizhou cut their emergency response measures from level I to level III, while Guangdong and Shanxi lowered their measures to level II.

China has a four-tier response system for pubic health emergencies that determines what measures it will implement, with level I the most serious.

Gansu province was the first to lower its measures on Friday, followed by Liaoning on Saturday.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Judy Hua; Editing by Himani Sarkar

