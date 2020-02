DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatari energy companies are “actively engaged” in accommodating rescheduling or re-routing some requests for deliveries of Qatari oil and gas cargoes to China after the spread of the coronavirus, the Qatari energy minister said in a statement late on Wednesday.

