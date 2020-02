BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of cases to three since Wednesday, Deputy Health Minister Nelu Tataru.

“They are a 45-year-old man from the county of Maramures and a 38-year-old woman from (the western city of) Timisoara. They both tested positive for the virus,” Tataru told reporters. “They recently returned from Italy.”