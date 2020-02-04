Royal Caribbean cancels eight China cruises on coronavirus fears

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) has canceled eight cruises out of China through March 4 in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the world’s second-largest economy, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it expects the cancellations and some modifications to its itineraries to reduce earnings by 25 cents per share.

Royal Caribbean also said it would deny boarding to people who had visited mainland China or Hong Kong over the past 15 days. It will also screen Chinese and Hong Kong passport holders and people showing flu-like symptoms.

The company had earlier this month canceled three trips scheduled for February, after consultation with health authorities over the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 400 people and infected thousands in China.

The Miami, Florida-based company forecasts 2020 adjusted profit to be between $10.40 and $10.70 per share, excluding any potential impact from the coronavirus outbreak, largely above Wall Street expectations of $10.47, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.