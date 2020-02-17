Russian state airline suspends some flights to China

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian national carrier Aeroflot said on Monday that it is suspending some flights to China due to lower demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The carrier will fly to Beijing and Shanghai once instead of twice a day from Tuesday to March 28, the company said on its website.

Aeroflot also suspended some flights to the southern city of Guangzhou on Monday and to Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, starting from March 1, but still will keep flying four times a week to each city.

All other major Russian airlines stopped flying to China on Jan. 31.