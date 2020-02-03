Russia to restrict foreign arrivals from China over virus fears: deputy PM

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova speaks during a news briefing in Moscow, Russia February 3, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China due to the coronavirus, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.

She said the restrictions would not, however, apply to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, the capital’s main international airport.

She added that charter flights bringing Russian citizens home from China could be suspended on Feb. 14.