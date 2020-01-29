Russian Railways expects coronavirus outbreak to impact freight traffic to Europe

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Railways (RZhD) expects the coronavirus outbreak in China to put pressure on container freight traffic to Europe via Russia, the deputy head of the state rail monopoly said on Wednesday.

Alexei Shilo told reporters that RZhD had been informed that some regions in China were experiencing delays in loading cargo trains as production at some factories was being put on hold.

Shilo did not provide any estimate for the likely decline in freight traffic.

The coronavirus has killed more than 130 people, prompting some countries to evacuate their citizens from the city of Wuhan, epicenter of the outbreak, while companies have extended Lunar New Year holidays to try to prevent its further spread.