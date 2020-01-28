Moscow imposes special safety measures at tourist sites over coronavirus fears

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin attends a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, on Red Square in central Moscow, Russia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow city authorities have put in place special safety measures at hotels and tourist sites due to fears over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

“We have taken special control of hotels and other places where tourists gather en masse. When alarming signs appear, emergency medical teams will be sent to carry out a thorough examination,” he wrote on his website.