Russia suspends some flights between Russia and Iran over coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A340-600 airplane of Mahan Air is seen at Simon Bolivar International Airport outside Caracas, Venezuela April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will suspend some flights to and from Iran from Friday, except those operated by its national carrier Aeroflot and Iranian airline Mahan Air, the Russian Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.

The move is part of wider measures that Russia is taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Russia said earlier this week it would suspend some flights to and from South Korea and would also stop issuing visas to Iranian citizens for regular and transit travel from Feb. 28.