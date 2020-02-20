Two more Russians on cruise ship off Japan have coronavirus: embassy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Another two Russian nationals aboard a quarantined cruise ship docked near Tokyo have been diagnosed with coronavirus, Russia’s embassy in Japan said on Thursday.

The two Russians will be taken to hospital soon, the embassy said in a post on social media. That brings the number of Russians who have contracted the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise liner to three.

The cruise ship has the biggest concentration of coronavirus infections outside China. Japanese media reported on Thursday that two passengers had died and 29 people were in a serious condition.

The ship, operated by Carnival Corp (CCL.N), has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama on Feb. 3.