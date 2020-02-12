Russia discharges second Chinese man to recover from coronavirus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia discharged a Chinese national from hospital in the Siberian city of Chita on Wednesday after he recovered from a coronavirus infection, local authorities said.

He was the second of Russia’s two confirmed cases of coronavirus to recover. The other victim, also a Chinese national, was said by authorities on Tuesday to have recovered and been released from quarantine in Siberia’s Tyumen region.

Russia has isolated hundreds of Russian and Chinese nationals for virus screening upon arrival from China. Russian authorities also quarantined a Chinese diplomat this week as a precaution.