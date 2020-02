FILE PHOTO: Young women are pictured wearing a medical mask in Red Square in Moscow, Russia January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - State-run Russian Railways said on Sunday it would halt passenger trains to China from midnight until further notice due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The Beijing-Moscow route is among the suspended trains. The operator said it would fully reimburse the fare for unused tickets bought in Russia.