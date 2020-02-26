Russia suspends some South Korea flights, Iranian visas over coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 24, 2018. Vladimir Smirnov/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday Moscow would suspend flights between Russia and South Korea from March 1 over coronavirus fears, except those operated by Aeroflot and Aurora.

Golikova said Russia would also stop issuing visas to some Iranian citizens from Feb. 28 and was advising Russians against traveling to Italy.

Flights arriving from South Korea and Iran would be received at a dedicated terminal at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, she said.

Other restrictions related to the outbreak which have been previously announced, would be extended by one month to April 1, Golikova said.