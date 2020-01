A security officer in a protective mask checks the temperature of a passenger following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, at an expressway toll station on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Xianning, a city bordering Wuhan to the north, Hubei province, China January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s tourism watchdog said on Friday it was recommending that travel operators stop sales of packages to China due to the new coronavirus.

It recommended that Russians refrain from visiting China until the “epidemiological situation stabilizes”.

China is taking measures to contain the coronavirus, which has killed 26 people and infected more than 800.