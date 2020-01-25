China's Sanya city shuts down all tourist sites to prevent spread of virus outbreak

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Sanya city in the southern island province of Hainan has shut down all tourist sites in the city to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the city government said on Saturday.

Sanya is one of the favorite tourist destinations during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday which lasts until Jan 30.

Earlier on Saturday, Hainan capital Haikou city said it would start a 14-day centralized medical observation for tourists from the central Hubei province, center of the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, which originated in the central city of Wuhan late last year, has killed 41 people and infected more than 1,300 people globally.