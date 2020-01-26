Beijing to postpone reopening of city's kindergartens, schools, universities: state media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s capital Beijing will delay reopening the city’s kindergartens, schools and universities, state-owned China National Radio (CNR) said on its official page on the microblogging website Weibo on Sunday.

The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to CNR. Schools are currently closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Separately, the Beijing government said it will not lock down the city, CNR reported.