Siemens Gamesa relies on Chinese factories reopening despite coronavirus: CEO

MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa sees no major disruption to its supply chain as long as factories in China reopen quickly following the recent outbreak of a new coronavirus, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“So far our assessment is that the impact is marginal, however we depend on that the factories now are allowed to open (by) the Chinese government and that the transportation routes will continue to flow,” CEO Marcus Tacke told analysts on a conference call.

“If we go back to work after Chinese New Year and the situation is contained as we see it today, we are in good control of the situation, if this develops into slowdown of international logistics we are not ready to estimate the impact,” he added.