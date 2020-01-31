Siemens Healthineers supplies diagnostic equipment to Wuhan hospitals

FILE PHOTO: Siemens logo is pictured at a building of the manufacturing plant of Siemens Healthineers in Forchheim near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens Healthineers has supplied two ultrasound machines and a CT scanner to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a rapidly-spreading virus epidemic.

A spokesman for the separately listed Siemens subsidiary said on Friday the diagnostic machines were delivered on short notice last week to two Wuhan hospitals.

The company did not mention financial terms but said it had donated one of the machines, a portable ultrasound scanner.

The death toll from the new coronavirus reached 213 on Friday, with China’s central province of Hubei that is home to Wuhan accounting for most of the deaths, and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency.