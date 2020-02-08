Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it will not participate in next week’s Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns.

“Following the Singapore Ministry of Health’s Feb. 7 declaration of a Code Orange health alert, we consulted with the U.S. government and our medical teams and decided not to participate in the Singapore Airshow,” the company said in a statement.

“We determined this was in the best interest of our employees and aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s decision to reduce its presence,” it said.