Pentagon reduces size of Singapore Airshow delegation over coronavirus concerns: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon has reduced the size of the delegation traveling to the Singapore Airshow in light of coronavirus concerns, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer, will no longer attend the event as the lead Pentagon representative, the people said. Other Pentagon leaders including uniformed military officials still plan to attend.

U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Co said on Thursday it would reduce its attendance at the Singapore Airshow also due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.