Singapore to mount second evacuation flight from virus-hit Wuhan: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore is preparing a second evacuation flight in the coming days from Wuhan, the locked down Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus epidemic, officials familiar with the plans said.

The city-state evacuated 92 Singaporeans from Wuhan last Thursday, some of whom have since been confirmed as infected. Authorities said they had to leave some passengers behind who were showing symptoms.

The officials, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the evacuation could happen as soon as Friday. The foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.