Singapore bans visitors who have traveled to virus-hit areas in South Korea

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore said on Tuesday it would ban all visitors who had recently traveled to the South Korean city of Daegu and Cheongdo County, and may impose stricter travel restrictions for South Korea if the coronavirus spreads more broadly there.

The measures, which also apply to passengers transiting through Singapore, follow a similar ban the city-state imposed on travelers from China where the virus first surfaced late last year.

South Korea has the most coronavirus cases outside China and reported its tenth death and 144 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 977. Many of Korea’s cases are concentrated in the southern city of Daegu and in Cheongdo County.