FILE PHOTO: An elderly woman holds a package of face masks in Singapore February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Feline Lim

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore on Thursday reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases, with eight newly infected patients bringing its total to 58, the health ministry said.

All of the new patients were linked to previous cases, the ministry said. Of the 58 confirmed cases reported, 15 have recovered and been discharged from hospital while seven are in critical condition in intensive care, it added.