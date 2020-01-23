Singapore's Scoot cancels flight to China's Wuhan over virus outbreak

Officials monitor thermal scanners as passengers walk past upon arrival of a flight from Hangzhou, China at Changi Airport, Singapore January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yiming Woo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines’ budget carrier Scoot said on Thursday it had suspended its daily flights to China’s Wuhan after authorities locked down the city at the center of a fast-spreading virus outbreak.

“Due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan, China, the Chinese authorities have implemented a temporary suspension of all public transportation networks in the city. Consequently, Scoot’s flights between Scoot and Wuhan will be affected,” the airline said in a notice, adding that it was cancelling all flights to Wuhan until at least Jan 26.

The airline’s scheduled 6.55 p.m. (1055 GMT) flight to Wuhan had earlier appeared as canceled on the website of Singapore’s Changi airport.

China is putting on lockdown the city of 11 million considered the epicenter of an outbreak that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600, as global health authorities prepare against a pandemic.

Wuhan’s local government said it would shut down urban transport networks and suspend flights from 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) Thursday, state media reported, adding that authorities were urging residents not to leave, except in special circumstances.