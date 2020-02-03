China's Sinopec cuts Feb. daily refinery output 12% on virus demand hit: sources

FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec Corp, Asia’s largest refiner, is cutting refinery throughput this month by around 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) as the rapidly spreading coronavirus hits fuel demand, four people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The cut is equivalent to roughly 12% of the state refiner’s average daily throughput last year.

Sinopec asked refineries last Friday to cut production, with different plants given different reduction targets based on local fuel demand and logistics, the sources told Reuters. They declined to be named as they’re not authorized to speak to media.

The four sources estimated cuts of about 2.5 million tonnes in total, equal to about 600,000 bpd on average, for February.

One plant in eastern Jiangsu province is lowering runs by 10%, while a plant in Tianjin, near Beijing, is cutting throughput by 20%, two people with direct knowledge of the plants’ operations said.

A plant manager with a central-China based Sinopec refinery said his plant has since Friday lowered processing rates to 60% of capacity. He did not give a figure for the run rate before the cut.

“It’s likely that cuts may be extended into March,” said one of the sources, a refinery executive.

Sinopec did not immediately respond to email seeking comment.