South Korea's Hynix says 800 workers to stay home after trainee had contact with virus patient

FILE PHOTO: The logos of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix said on Thursday that 800 of its workers had quarantined themselves as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but its production in the city of Icheon has not been affected.

The move came after one trainee had close contact with a virus patient in the southeastern city of Daegu, the epicenter of an outbreak in South Korea.

A surge in confirmed cases linked to a local church in Daegu this week sparked fears of wider transmission.

The 800 include 280 trainees, who have not yet started working on production lines, and accounts for a fraction of its workforce of 18,000 people in Incheon, a spokeswoman said.

SK Hynix, the world’s No.2 memory chipmaker which counts Apple Inc and Huawei among its customers, said another trainee also had symptoms of pneumonia but tested negative for the virus. The trainee will undergo a second test.

SK Hynix has closed its training center and hospital in Icheon, southeast of Seoul.