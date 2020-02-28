Swiss National Bank's Zurbruegg says coronvirus triggering franc's rise

FILE PHOTO: SNB Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg makes speech during the Immozionale property and construction fair in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak is increasing investor demand for the Swiss franc, Swiss National Bank vice chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said, with the impact on the country’s economy depending on how much the virus spreadS.

“We assume that the increased uncertainty due to the coronavirus plays a role,” Zurbruegg told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft when asked about the franc’s recent spike against the euro.

“In such events, the franc is sought as a safe haven,” he said in the interview to be published on Saturday.