February 24, 2020 / 6:40 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

South Korea may consider supplementary budget to head off virus impact

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during his New Year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday said the government should start reviewing whether a supplementary budget should be drawn up to head off the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

“In addition to swiftly deploying the emergency fund set aside, (the government) should review drafting up of a supplementary budget after coordinating it with the parliament,” Moon said in a meeting with chief aides and medical experts.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

