South Korea reports 142 additional coronavirus cases, brings total to 346: KCDC

Shopkeepers wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus wait for a customer at Dongseong-ro shopping street in central Daegu, South Korea February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 142 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the nation’s total to 346, according to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the new cases, 91 have been traced to a hospital in Cheongdo County, which was designated as one of the “special care zones” by the government.

China has reported a total of 75,567 cases of the virus to the World Health Organization (WHO) including 2,239 deaths.