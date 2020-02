SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total tally to 1,146, Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said.

Of the new cases, 134 were from Daegu city, where a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which has been linked to outbreaks, is located.

The coronavirus originated in China before spreading to dozens of other countries and territories.