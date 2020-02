Medical workers wearing protective gear stand by outside a hospital in Daegu, South Korea, February 26, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, raising the total tally to 1,595, the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said.

The figure is the largest reported additional cases in the country since its first case was confirmed on Jan. 20.

Of the new cases, 307 were in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a church that was at the center of the outbreak is located, the KCDC said in its statement.