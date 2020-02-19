South Korea to announce about 10 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has confirmed about 10 new cases of the coronavirus and will announce the positive test results later on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing unnamed health officials.

The new cases are in the city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang province, Yonhap said.

An official at South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to confirm the Yonhap report.

South Korea has reported 31 cases of the coronavirus infections and no deaths as of late Tuesday.